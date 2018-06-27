Parking meter rates on the rise

A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.Full Story >
A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.Full Story >
Five of the top 10 states for child well-being are in the Northeast.Full Story >
Five of the top 10 states for child well-being are in the Northeast.Full Story >
The Coryell Memorial Hospital said they are evacuating patients after an explosion at the hospital on Tuesday.Full Story >
The Coryell Memorial Hospital said they are evacuating patients after an explosion at the hospital on Tuesday.Full Story >
It was a very emotional scene in Albertville on Wednesday as Alabama's Attorney General Steve Marshall talked about his wife taking her life over the weekend.Full Story >
It was a very emotional scene in Albertville on Wednesday as Alabama's Attorney General Steve Marshall talked about his wife taking her life over the weekend.Full Story >
A Pascagoula couple is now facing a more than 50 criminal charges after 11 dogs were discovered in their home last week.Full Story >
A Pascagoula couple is now facing a more than 50 criminal charges after 11 dogs were discovered in their home last week.Full Story >