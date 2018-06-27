Hamilton schools to implement armed staff, metal detectors this fall, sheriff says

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said earlier this year he would call out the school boards he thinks are moving too slow to improve school safety in light of mass shootings Florida and Texas. (Provided)

Hamilton City School District officials will implement armed employees and metal detectors this fall, according to Butler County's sheriff.

This comes after a Wednesday meeting between Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones, Hamilton's police chief, and the district's superintendent.

"I think the meeting was very positive and productive," said superintendent Larry Knapp. "We were able to share our comprehensive district-wide safety plan with Sheriff Jones and he indicated that he was happy with what we currently have in place. We also discussed ideas of how to implement additional safety practices, which we all agreed would enhance our safety efforts. I am glad we had the chance to meet and I feel we took a good step today toward communicating our safety efforts with the sheriff's office."

Both Hamilton schools and Madison Township schools will feature armed staff this year, Jones said.

Costs of implementing these measures include training armed staffers and the hand-held metal detectors themselves, Jones said.

"(Hamilton City School District) told me they have the resources to make that happen," he said.

Wednesday's meeting lasted about one hour.

"I was told they were already talking about implementing armed personnel in the schools, and the school board, I was told, has already made that agreement," said Jones.

Jones unveiled a billboard campaign earlier this week calling out school districts he says are not moving fast enough to make safety upgrades to protect students and staff from mass shootings.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.