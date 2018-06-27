Taco Bell gets cheesy again as nacho fries return

Hamilton City School District officials will implement armed employees and metal detectors this fall, according to Butler County's sheriff.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Council increased parking meter rates as part of the $407 million dollar fiscal budget packaged approved Wednesday.Full Story >
Credit card skimmers are a real problem at gas stations, but a new report says certain pumps are much safer to use.Full Story >
The Reds won in comeback fashion again, scoring three runs in the seventh inning to beat the Braves 6-5 and take two of three in the series.Full Story >
The Commonwealth's Attorney for Kenton County Rob Sanders says he is not ruling out the death penalty for a man accused of killing a cancer patient.Full Story >
