Taco Bell gets cheesy again as nacho fries return

(RNN) – Praise the maker. Taco Bell is bringing back its nacho fries.

The fast-food giant said the popular menu item will return to restaurants on July 12 for a limited time.

Nacho fries have already come and gone once in 2018, making their first appearance in January and going away in April.

Basic nacho fries will be available for $1.29, up from $1 the first time around. There will also be supreme and BellGrande options too.

Taco Bell doesn't say how long they’ll be available so eat up.

