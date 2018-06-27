Chick-fil-A employee and customer team up to save choking man

The customer and the employee rushed to save the choking man. (Source: Chick-fil-A Southpark Meadows via CNN)

AUSTIN, TX (CNN) – A Chick-fil-A employee and a customer teamed up to save a man who was choking at the restaurant.

Their actions were caught on surveillance video inside the Chick-fil-A on Saturday.

A woman saw the man in trouble and rushed to begin the Heimlich maneuver.

Employee Hunter Harris took over seconds later, and dislodged the food stuck in the customer's throat.

The man went back to eating his meal after the incident.

Harris also carried on as before once the man was safe.

“I did what I needed to do, and he was okay, and I just came back and continued my work,” Harris said.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.