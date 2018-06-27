Grand jury: Officers acted in self-defense in fatal shooting

TIRO, Ohio (AP) - Two officers who killed a man who fired a shotgun at a State Highway Patrol trooper in Ohio won't face charges.
The Mansfield News Journal reports a Crawford County grand jury determined Tuesday that Shelby police Capt. David Mack and Sgt. Aaron Bushey acted in self-defense when they shot and killed 27-year-old Aaron Fike in February.
Authorities say a trooper saw Fike walking on Ohio 39 in northern Ohio's Crawford County and stopped to talk to him. Police say Fike fired at the patrol car before running home.
Authorities say Mack and Bushey were called to Fike's house to assist troopers and shot Fike after he pointed the shotgun at them and didn't obey the officers' commands.
Fike was later determined to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
