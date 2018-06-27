2 more suspects arrested in 9-year-old girl's fatal shooting

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities in Cleveland say another man and another juvenile have been arrested in the death of a 9-year-old girl struck by an errant gunshot during an exchange of fire nearby.
U.S. marshals say an 18-year-old man was taken into custody and a 16-year-old boy surrendered to authorities Tuesday. Two 19-year-old men and two 17-year-old boys were arrested earlier in the fatal shooting of Saniyah Nicholson.
The Maple Heights girl was sitting in the back seat of a car with an adult sister on June 20 when teens in a car exchanged gunfire with teens on foot. Saniyah was shot in the head and died at a hospital. Her 20-year-old sister wasn't injured.
Cleveland police have said some type of disagreement broke out between the two groups prior to the shooting.
