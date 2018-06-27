Group that saved pregnant woman from attacker: 'It was just the right thing to do'

Woman reportedly attacked by man who tried to rape her (Provided)

Three men who stepped in to save a pregnant woman police said was attacked in broad daylight believe they were just in the right place at the right time.

FOX19 NOW first told you about the attempted rape case on Tuesday night. The woman told police she was walking her dog near Riverside and Collins in the East End on Friday morning, when a stranger, who police have since identified as Anthony Smith, stalked her, tackled her to the grass, and tried to rape her.

When she fought back, she said he beat her.

The woman did not want to share her name but did share photos of her injuries with FOX19 NOW.

RELATED | Pregnant woman fights off man police say attempted to rape her

Jordan Jones, Michael Wilks, and Asa Smith said they were working with special needs children at a pool only feet away when the incident unfolded. According to them, female employees saw the attacker beating the woman and heard her screaming, so they alerted male employees.

"(We) see two people just wrestling on the ground," Jones said. "My first instinct was to run out and see what's going on."

The men said the closer they got, the more concerned they became.

"When I approached (suspect Anthony Smith), he just stopped, and I kind of paused because I didn't know if he had a weapon or anything on him, a knife," Jones said.

Jones said the attacker's hesitation opened the door for opportunity. It gave him a chance to assist the woman, while co-workers called 911, searched for her dog, and brought out first aid. Meanwhile, he said Wilks and Asa Smith seized the suspect.

"Mike grabbed him by his collar, so he wouldn't run anywhere, and I assisted Mike, like, let's hold him down the ground," Asa said.

It wasn't until the situation settled the men said they realized the woman was nine months pregnant.

"Once we saw she was expecting, that made matters even worse," Asa Smith said.

Right now, the woman reports that she is dealing with a fractured nose, swelling, and bruising, along with the emotional trauma. Her sister says the baby and dog are both OK.

"I don't want to play the hero or anything like that, but I'm actually kind of glad we were able to get this woman up and potentially save her life and the baby's life," Jones said.

The woman has expressed that she is grateful for those who made a move in the moment and even thanked the employees who helped her in person this week.

"It was just the right thing to do. You see somebody who needs help, help them out," Asa Smith said. "That's what we're all supposed to do as humans in this world, so look out for one another."

Anthony Smith is facing charges of felonious assault and attempted rape. His next scheduled court date is in July.

Court records show he has spent time in mental health treatment centers and has been arrested in Hamilton County several times since May 2017. His charges ranged from disorderly conduct and assault to possession of drugs and resisting arrest. In each case, charges were dismissed because he was found incompetent.

Records from a 2014 Butler County burglary case refer to Anthony Smith as a "mentally ill person" who is dangerous to himself and others without medication.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.