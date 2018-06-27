Kentucky city releases report on child sex abuse scandal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Investigators looking into a Kentucky city's handling of a child sex abuse scandal within a police program has found that mistakes were made but no cover-up existed in senior police ranks.

News outlets report Louisville Metro Council voted Wednesday to release the 90-page report from former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey's investigation. The investigation focused on sexual abuse allegations in the Louisville Metro Police Department's Youth Explorers program.

Allegations of sexual abuse led to criminal charges against two Louisville police officers who are no longer with the force. Both have pleaded not guilty. Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the men, who were mentors in the Youth Explorers program.

The city hired Harvey to investigate the matter in March 2017 after one of the lawsuits was filed.

