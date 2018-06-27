Sculpture ruined in 'frightening' amateur restoration attempt

The statue of St. George in the Navarre province of Spain was painted over, to unsettling effect. (Source: Artus Resturación Patriminio/Centro de Estudios Borjanos via CNN)

(CNN/RNN) – A 16th century Spanish statue was ruined in an amateur attempt to restore it.

The statue of St. George – housed in a church in the Navarre province of Spain – was painted over, giving it a rosy pink face and garish armor.

The church had hired an arts and crafts teacher to touch up the artwork.

Local officials expressed outrage that the church didn't tell them their plans to restore the sculpture.

"They've used plaster and the wrong kind of paint and it's possible that the original layers of paint have been lost. This is an expert job. It should have been done by experts," said Koldo Leoz, the mayor of Estella, the town where the statue is housed.

Spain's art conservation association, ACRE, said the repainting is an "attack" on the country's "cultural heritage," and that "repainting the original polychromy is not restoring."

Cultural officials also called the restoration "frightening."

The EFE news agency reported that the Estella clergy had only wanted the sculpture cleaned a little, and had no intention of having it fully restored.

The restoration attempt is drawing comparisons to a 2012 attempt to restore the "Ecce Homo" fresco of Jesus Christ in Borja, Spain.

