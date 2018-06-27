Police ID 2nd body pulled from Mill Creek as missing 52-year-old man

One of the two people found dead in Mill Creek this week has been identified. (Cincinnati police)

Robert Boremski, 52, went missing June 13, police said. On Wednesday, he was identified as the person pulled from Mill Creek Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of West Mehring Way.

Police had said Boremski left his group home in an unknown direction earlier this month. They also said he was in poor health.

On Monday around 4 p.m., a body was found off of Byrneslake Court in Carthage. That person's identity has not been released.

It's not clear if foul play is suspected in either case.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

