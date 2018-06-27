Father without custody may have taken 10-year-old into Kentucky, police say

A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.Full Story >
A Mountain Brook family has a warning for you before you and your kids jump into the pool this summer—check for snakes—everywhere.Full Story >
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.Full Story >
Police say a pregnant woman fought back and was able to get away from the man that tried to rape her near the LeBlond Rec Center.Full Story >
Before being found, Kamiyah Vicks was last seen near a wooded area that borders the Lakeshore neighborhood, where the child's mother lives, in Port Wentworth.Full Story >
Before being found, Kamiyah Vicks was last seen near a wooded area that borders the Lakeshore neighborhood, where the child's mother lives, in Port Wentworth.Full Story >