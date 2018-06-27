Father without custody may have taken 10-year-old into Kentucky, - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Father without custody may have taken 10-year-old into Kentucky, police say

Aberdeen police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who is believed to be with his father, who they say does not have custodial rights. (Aberdeen police) Aberdeen police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who is believed to be with his father, who they say does not have custodial rights. (Aberdeen police)
Aberdeen police are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who is believed to be with his father, who they say does not have custodial rights.

Police say Gavin Worthington and his father may be in the area of Paris, Ky.

Those with information on their whereabouts should call 937-795-2214.

