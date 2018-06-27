Family may get new roof from No Roof Left Behind

The Hance family's roof has been leaking for more than a year but they can't afford a new one.

Adam and Diana Hance have two young boys, and the husband, who serves in the military, is soon to be deployed a third time.

But they may get some help thanks to No Roof Left Behind. His mother nominated them and they became a finalist but to win they need your help.

You can vote for the Hance family until July 13.

