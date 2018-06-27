Only at the World Cup: South Koreans become Mexican heroes - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Only at the World Cup: South Koreans become Mexican heroes

Mexico fans celebrate with AP Photo/Andrea Comas) Mexico fans celebrate with AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

(CNN) – Germany is out. Mexico is in.

And improbably, South Koreans became heroes to Mexican fans.

South Korea is out of the tournament, but they shocked the world on Wednesday by taking down the defending champion Germans.

Korea defeated Germany, odds-on favorites to win the tournament before it began, 2-0, paving the way for Mexico's advancement to the next round.

"El Tricolor" – the Mexican team’s nickname - would have been knocked out had South Korea not stymied Germany.

And Mexicans couldn't be more grateful, taking to the South Korean embassy in Mexico City to celebrate.

At scenes celebration throughout the world, including the embassy, Mexican fans lifted Koreans into the air as an unlikely bond was forged between the two nations and their people.

