Here's how you can track the local teacher trying to row across the Atlantic

A local teacher is trying to row across the Atlantic. (Source: Bryce Carlson)

It is finally "go time" for a local teacher and rowing coach. After a problem with equipment on the boat, Bryce Carlson is rowing toward England.

Carlson started more than a week behind schedule but now he's ready to make history.

As of Wednesday night, he was about 30 miles off the coast of New Foundland with temperatures in the high 30s.

His location is updated each hour.

A few weeks ago, Carlson sat down with the Rob Williams Anytime podcast -- you can catch that full interview below:

If he's successful in reaching England, Carlson will be the first American to complete a solo row across the Atlantic Ocean.

Carlson said goodbye Wednesday morning around 7:30 a.m. -- he won't see another soul for about 50 days.

His launch was delayed by problems with his desalinator, which changes ocean water into safe drinking water.

