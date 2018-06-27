Sony signs exclusive deal for Prince music

Sony has made a deal to acquire distribution rights to Prince's music catalog. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – Sony Music announced it signed a deal with Prince's estate for exclusive distribution rights to 35 of his albums.

Those rights kick in immediately for albums he recorded between 1995 and 2010.

Starting in 2021, Sony can put out another set of recordings which date from 1978 through 1996.

His albums from 2014 and 2015 will also be distributed, although no time has been given for those releases.

The deal includes singles, B-sides, remixes, live recordings and videos.

Prince died in 2016 at age 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The often eccentric artist famously changed his name to an unpronounceable symbol in 1993 during a dispute with his then-record label, Warner Brothers.

He later reclaimed the name Prince when that contract ended.

