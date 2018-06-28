University gets $17M commitment for entrepreneurship center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio State University says a foundation has made a $17 million commitment to the university's business college to set up an entrepreneurship center.

Ohio State says the Keenan Family Foundation made the commitment for the Tim and Kathleen Keenan Center for Entrepreneurship. The center will focus on cultivating students' entrepreneurial skills and creating an enriched extracurricular experience around entrepreneurship.

The Keenan Family Foundation was established by Tim and Kathleen Keenan in 2012. Tim Keenan is the foundation's vice president and treasurer. He said in a statement that they are confident the center can be a "driving contributor to job creation in Ohio and the nation."

Ohio State President Michael Drake says the center is a remarkable resource for students as well as for Ohio's rapidly growing startup ecosystem.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.