Ohio museum to use $15K grant to fight Appalachia stigma

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio art and history museum is preparing to use a new national grant to help combat stigmas of poverty and addiction in Appalachia.
The Massillon Museum is one of two Ohio institutions that received 2018-19 Big Read grants of $15,000 through the National Endowment for the Arts. Cleveland's Center for Arts-Inspired Learning also won one.
The Massillon Museum plans to spend its money on programming around "Burning Bright," a book by Ron Rash. It will distribute 1,600 copies of the book and host Rash as a keynote speaker.
Related programs throughout the year will encourage exploration of Massillon and its Appalachian heritage through free public lectures, workshops, family-friendly music and theater performances.
MassMu also will host Looking at Appalachia, a photography exhibit that presents themes common to Rash's book.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It is finally "go time" for a local teacher and rowing coach. After a problem with equipment on the boat, Bryce Carlson is rowing toward England.Full Story >
It is finally "go time" for a local teacher and rowing coach. After a problem with equipment on the boat, Bryce Carlson is rowing toward England.Full Story >
The Hance family's roof has been leaking for more than a year but they can't afford a new one.Full Story >
The Hance family's roof has been leaking for more than a year but they can't afford a new one.Full Story >
A bus driver is recovering after he was reportedly assaulted on his bus route by a passenger.Full Story >
A bus driver is recovering after he was reportedly assaulted on his bus route by a passenger.Full Story >
A man is facing charges after police say his pit bull got loose and attacked another man who was walking his dogs.Full Story >
A man is facing charges after police say his pit bull got loose and attacked another man who was walking his dogs.Full Story >
One of the two people found dead in Mill Creek this week has been identified.Full Story >
One of the two people found dead in Mill Creek this week has been identified.Full Story >