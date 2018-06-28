Mobile needle exchange planned for northern Kentucky

NEWPORT, Ky. (AP) - The Northern Kentucky Health Department says it will begin operating a mobile needle exchange program in Campbell and Kenton counties.

A statement from the agency says the mobile unit provided by the Kentucky Fire Commission will begin operating next month at St. Elizabeth Healthcare locations in Newport and Covington. The unit's first day of operation in Newport will be July 24 and its first day in Covington will be July 26.

Officials say nurses will provide sterile needles in exchange for used ones, overdose reversal kits and HIV tests. The will also provide referrals for other health care services including addiction treatment.

Authorities say the aim of the program is to reduce the spread of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C and HIV through shared used needles.

