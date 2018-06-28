Brewing, distilling operation opening in eastern Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A company based in Kentucky's bluegrass region is opening a $15 million brewing and distilling operation in Appalachia.
Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery will produce craft beers and moonshine in Pikeville. Officials say the venture by Alltech will create 13 full-time jobs. The project included construction of a nearly 30,000-square-foot facility and the purchase of equipment, including fermenters and copper pot stills.
Alltech's late founder, Pearse Lyons, saw the distillery as a way to promote tourism in eastern Kentucky. Lyons and his wife, Deirdre, founded Alltech in 1980 to research and deliver products for the sustainable nutrition of plants, animals and people.
The family-owned company, based in Nicholasville, has seven production facilities in Kentucky employing about 700 people. Alltech has more than 100 production facilities and four bioscience centers globally.
