Court's ruling hits teachers unions, but how hard is unclear

By KANTELE FRANKO
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Teachers unions are hoping that recent grass-roots protests over pay and working conditions will blunt the impact of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on union fees and help persuade dues-paying members not to abandon them.
The court ruled 5-4 Wednesday that government workers can no longer be required to pay fees to labor organizations that represent them in collective bargaining.
The financial hit to unions could grow if members stop paying dues because they essentially can get bargaining representation for free.
But Ohio State law professor L. Camille Hebert (AY'-behr) says teachers may think twice about that choice after headline-making strikes and protests helped boost educator compensation or school funding in several states.
Teachers unions say they'll keep making the case for the power of a collective voice.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
