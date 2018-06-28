Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

Democrats are expected to ask the candidate if he will uphold the political independence of the IRS and whether he will work for the benefit of the average taxpayer in implementing the new tax law.Full Story >
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will step down officially at the end of next month, on July 31. Then what?Full Story >
From "white only" laws to an estimated 12 million undocumented immigrants, here are 10 fast facts about immigration statistics in the U.S.Full Story >
In May a total of 40,344 individuals were apprehended between ports of entry on the country's southwest border.Full Story >
For the first time in years, North Korea isn't holding its annual "anti-U.S. imperialism" mass rally marking the start of the Korean War.Full Story >
Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel banFull Story >
A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to openingFull Story >
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political careerFull Story >
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumorsFull Story >
A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.Full Story >
A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential powerFull Story >
