Fatal shooting in East Price Hill

One man is dead and a woman is critically injured in an overnight shooting in East Price Hill.

Police were called to the scene just before 1 a.m. to the intersection of Wells Street and Price Avenue.



The 30-year-old male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.



The female victim was shot in the left shoulder. She was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and went into surgery remains in critical condition.



Police say the woman was shot in a car and the man was found lying on the street.



At this time, no suspects have been identified.



