Police: Burglary suspect kicked-in door of home

Cincinnati police say a man kicked in the door to a home in the 2200 block of Reading Road Wednesday afternoon (FOX19 NOW/FILE)

Cincinnati police are looking for an aggravated burglary suspect.

Police say the crime happened Wednesday around 2:50 p.m. in the 2200 block of Reading Road.

The person inside the home told police the suspect kicked in his side door, came into the home, and pointed a handgun at him. He told police the man never said anything to him. He also said the man did not take anything.

No one was injured and the suspect left through the same door he came in, police say.

The suspect is described as being a man between 20 and 30 years old, around 5 feet 8 inches in height, weighing around 190 pounds. Police say the man has brown eyes, and he was wearing a ski mask, a black jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.