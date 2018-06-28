New Amazon initiative calls for entrepreneurs to operate logistics businesses

Package delivery giant Amazon plans to offer training and tools to prospective small business owners in an effort to expand its logistics service.

The company on Thursday announced by press release its new initiative will give entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own companies delivering Amazon packages.

The company says even people with little to no logistics experience may be considered. It says there is potential for business owners to earn $75,000 to $300,000 in annual profit operating 20-40 deliver vehicles.

According to the press release, business owners would receive discounted assets to keep startup costs "as low as $10,000."

Deals include Amazon branded vehicles customized for delivery, branded uniforms, a fuel program, insurance coverage and other things.

The company says entrepreneurs would see consistent delivery volume.

Amazon says its goal is to bring on hundreds of small business owners to hire tens of thousands of delivery drivers across the United States.

Additionally, the company says it is committing $1 million to covering startup costs for qualifying military veterans, who may receive $10,000 reimbursements for the cost of their assets.

Amazon Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations Dave Clark says the logistics business continues to grow.

"Customer demand is higher than ever and we have a need to build more capacity," Clark says in the release. "As we evaluated how to support our growth, we went back to our roots to share the opportunity with small-and-medium-sized businesses. We are going to empower new, small businesses to form in order to take advantage of the growing opportunity in e-commerce package delivery."

