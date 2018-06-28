Snake slithers out of hood, up windshield on morning commute - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Snake slithers out of hood, up windshield on morning commute

The bull snake was too smart to get tossed by the windshield wipers, latching on and then retreating under the hood, forcing the Scottsdale, AZ, man to pull his car over. (Source: Layrd Mahler/KNXV/CNN) The bull snake was too smart to get tossed by the windshield wipers, latching on and then retreating under the hood, forcing the Scottsdale, AZ, man to pull his car over. (Source: Layrd Mahler/KNXV/CNN)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (KNXV/CNN) - An Arizona man got quite the surprise while he was driving - something slithering out from underneath the hood of the car.

"After that I see the body of a snake go up the windshield," said the driver, Layrd Mahler.

It was a bull snake - nonvenomous.

"It wasn't a sense of panic it was just, 'This is really coming out of my car,'" Mahler said. "It's something you see on TV, so to speak."

It made its way up the windshield as Mahler drove down the road Monday morning.

The snake was too smart to get tossed by the windshield wipers, latching on when he turned them on and then retreating under the hood, forcing Mahler to pull over.

"Now I'm debating - do I get back in the car?" he said. "I don't know if it's going to go through the vent system because they can do that, or do I man up and drive home? That's what I did."

Last week, rattlesnakes were found in a pool noodle in a nearby area.

"We've had them inside houses, inside bath tubs," said Ernie Cano, with Scottsdale Fire Department.

Scottsdale Fire is one of the few Phoenix-area fire departments that responds to calls to clear snakes.

Cano said his department responds to thousands of snake calls each year

"You may not believe it ... they are more afraid of you then you are of them," he said.

Mahler called a private company for help with his car snake, but no one found it. He said he hopes it's not still hiding under the hood.

"I've basically sort of given myself a pep talk every day, to say be prepared if something pops out," he said. "That's the best I can do, I think."

