Snake slithers out of hood, up windshield on morning commute

The vote caps months of futile GOP efforts to pass wide-ranging legislation on an issue that could color scores of congressional races in this fall's contest for House and perhaps Senate control.Full Story >
The announcement comes a day after Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton held talks with Russian officials in Moscow to lay the groundwork for the summit.Full Story >
Saudi women steered their way through busy streets for the first time just minutes after the world's last remaining ban on women driving was lifted.Full Story >
Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.Full Story >
As many as 2,300 children have been taken from their migrant parents at the border since the Trump administration adopted its "zero-tolerance" policy on entering the country illegally, and long-term treatment of them is a concern.Full Story >
