Police urge people to lock their vehicles

Saint Bernard police are pleading for residents to lock their cars.

A recent Facebook post says the department received four reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles Tuesday night.

The post has since been removed from the department's page.

The thefts happened along Albert Street and Zetta and Sullivan avenues, according to the post.

The thief or thieves are apparently taking visible items of varying value -- bags of new clothes, ear buds, change, etc.

"PLEASE LOCK YOUR CARS AND DON'T LEAVE VALUABLES!" police say in capital letters in the post.

Police say thieves are less likely to break into a locked car. They say they have lifted a fingerprint for a suspect, but thieves are likely to continue perusing the streets.

"It's like playing whack a mole," police say in the post. "You arrest one and another pops up."

