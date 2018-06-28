Relative of family killed in 2016 massacre died from gunshot

LATHAM, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a woman found dead in Ohio woods who was a relative of people killed in a 2016 family massacre died of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Authorities have said they have no reason to believe her death is linked to the 2016 slayings.
Thirty-five-year-old Violet Taylor's body was found June 11, roughly 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Columbus. The Dayton Daily News reports Pike County coroner's and sheriff's offices say the Latham woman died under suspicious circumstances and they have a suspect.
Taylor was a cousin of some of the Rhoden family members killed in April 2016. Seven adults and a teenage boy from that family were found shot at four homes near Piketon. No suspect has been publicly identified. The motive remains a mystery.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
