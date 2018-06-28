Man banned from calling 911 after making 100-plus calls

The man has reportedly called authorities to get him a glass of milk and to retrieve his cellphone for across the room. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - Atlanta area police have issued an arrest warrant for a 62-year-old man accused of calling 911 one too many times.

William Baccus of Cobb County called emergency services 118 times or more during a 3-year-span, according to county authorities.

Baccus is now facing abuse of 911 charges.

The Cobb County fire and police departments have now banned Baccus from calling the number unless a real emergency arises.

Some of Baccus’ requests included, getting him a glass of milk and retrieving his cellphone from another room, Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider told WSB.

“It does put other people in unnecessary danger, that could potentially need our service in a true emergency,” Crider said.

Crider said emergency services have gone out to every call and sometimes Baccus does not answer for first responders.

At the time, Baccus did not turn himself into police.

