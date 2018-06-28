Man banned from calling 911 after making 100-plus calls

The program is expected to begin this fall. Kroger and driverless car manufacturer Nuro have yet to announce where it will be tested first.Full Story >
Hamilton City School District officials will implement armed employees and metal detectors this fall, according to Butler County's sheriff.Full Story >
"PLEASE LOCK YOUR CARS AND DON'T LEAVE VALUABLES!" Saint Bernard police say in capital letters in a recent Facebook post that has since been removed.Full Story >
The logistics giant is promising tools and discounted assets for prospective business owners to operate up to 40 delivery vehicles, with a special offer for qualifying veterans.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are looking for an aggravated burglary suspect.Full Story >
