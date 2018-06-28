Audit: Kentucky paid more than $200,000 for incomplete work

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A new state audit found Kentucky paid more than $200,000 for a statewide 911 plan that does not exist.
Auditor Mike Harmon released an audit Thursday of the Kentucky 911 Services Board. The board manages a fund that pays for 911 services statewide. The money comes from a fee on phone bills.
From 2014 to 2017, records show the board paid a contractor $233,149 to write a new statewide 911 plan. But auditors could find no evidence the company did the work. Auditors said the money came from a fund that was only supposed to be used for 911 call centers.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin restructured the board last year with an executive order. Board chairman John Holiday said the board has paid back the $233,149 and made other changes.
