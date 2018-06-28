US in top 10 most dangerous countries for women, experts say

Amid a rising awareness of sex crimes against women, the U.S. was ranked the 10th most dangerous country in the world for women. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes/file)

(RNN) - According to a survey of women's issues experts, the U.S. is among the 10 most dangerous countries in the world for women, the only Western nation to be listed.

The survey, undertaken by Thomson Reuters Foundation, asked 548 experts from across the globe which five of the 193 United Nations member states were the most dangerous, as well as worst in healthcare, economy, abuse and human trafficking.

Experts said the U.S., ranked No. 10 overall, tied for third with war-torn Syria when it comes to sexual violence - rape, sexual harassment, sexual coercion and lack of justice in rape cases.

The survey reflected an increased awareness generated by the Me Too campaign and Times Up movement, which highlighted women's stories of sexual abuse.

In the past year, a number of prominent people have faced claims they abused women, most notably former media mogul Harvey Weinstein, who resigned from his now-bankrupt company. He was charged with sex crimes in May.

Another notable abuse of power unfolded this year with USA Olympics gymnastics doctor Dr. Larry Nassar, who was sentenced in February to spend the rest of his life behind bars. More than 200 women and girls said Nassar sexually abused under the guise of treatment.

India ranked as the most dangerous nation for women because of the rampant violence against women, human trafficking and cultural practices - followed by Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

Rounding out the top 10 are Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen and Nigeria.

