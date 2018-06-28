Police search for burglar who broke into East Westwood home

Cincinnati police say an East Westwood man reported his home was broken into early Thursday morning. (File)

Cincinnati Police District 3 is investigating a reported home burglary.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning in the 2300 block of Brokaw Avenue, according to police.

A victim says someone broke into his home and stole a television set, video game console, money and other personal items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit a tip online at tip411.com.

