Police search for burglar who broke into East Westwood home

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Cincinnati police say an East Westwood man reported his home was broken into early Thursday morning. (File) Cincinnati police say an East Westwood man reported his home was broken into early Thursday morning. (File)
EAST WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19 NOW) -

Cincinnati Police District 3 is investigating a reported home burglary.

It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday morning in the 2300 block of Brokaw Avenue, according to police.

A victim says someone broke into his home and stole a television set, video game console, money and other personal items.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit a tip online at tip411.com.

