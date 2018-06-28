FBI, other agencies investigate possible prostitution at 2 massage parlors

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Cincinnati police are looking into possible prostitution at two area massage parlors, according to the sheriff's office.

In an alert sent to media, the sheriff's office said the agencies are executing search warrants at Refresh Center, 11373 Montgomery Road, in Symmes Township and No. Massage Studio, 10758 Montgomery Road, in Sycamore Township.

The two studios are a little more than a mile apart on Montgomery Road near I-275.

Regional Narcotics Unit (RENU) agents are on scene, according to the sheriff's office.

