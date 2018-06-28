Crime Stoppers ID's suspects wanted for kidnapping, shooting

Tyrell Mitchell (left) and Darryl Lasley are wanted in connection to a kidnapping and shooting on Moosewood, according to Crime Stoppers. (Crime Stoppers)

Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released the names and photos of two suspects wanted for a shooting on Moosewood.

Tyrell Mitchell, also known as "TY," is wanted for felonious assault shooting and kidnapping, and Darryl Lasley is wanted for felony probation violation, carrying concealed weapons and felony kidnapping, according to two Crime Stoppers Facebook posts.

According to the posts, Mitchell is accused of taking a victim from Walnut Hills and shooting the victim once in the head and four times in the body on Moosewood Avenue.

Lasley appears to be connected to the same shooting.

The victim is currently fighting for his life, according to the social posts.

Mitchell is 22 years old, 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. He has a history of domestic violence and three misdemeanor capias, according to Crime Stoppers. He was last known to live on Vine Street in Hartwell and frequents the Moosewood area.

Lasley is 19 years old, 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. He has a history of gun charges and was last known to live with his mother on Winneste Avenue in Winton Hills, according to Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

