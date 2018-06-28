GRAPHIC: Mom posts photo of baby breaking leg on slide as warning to parents

Tens of thousands of children are injured every year on slides. (Source: Pixabay, file)

(RNN) – Heather Clare shares the shocking picture so it won’t happen again.

The photo shows the exact moment her daughter Meadow’s leg broke while the two of them were going down a slide together.

The incident happened three years ago, but Clare makes a point to post it on social media every year to show other parents the potential danger.

“I went down the slide with her on my lap, and her foot got caught between me and the slide,” she said in a Facebook post. “This picture is the moment her leg was breaking. She’s still smiling ... because it was happening at this exact moment.”

The injury is a common one, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“Going down a slide on a parent's lap can lead to a broken leg for small children,” said the group’s report on slide safety. “An estimated 352,698 children less than 6 years of age were injured on slides in the United States from 2002 through 2015, and many of those injuries were leg fractures.”

For then-1-year-old Meadow, her broken leg meant four weeks in a pink cast. Three years later, she’s doing just fine and is a happy 4-year-old.

“I share this picture every year in hopes that the pain Meadow felt and the guilt that I still feel will save other babies and parents from the same,” Clare said.

“Don’t ever go down a slide with a baby on your lap. There is no SAFE way to go down a slide with your little [one].

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.