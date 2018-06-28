Ex-school leader sentenced to 1 year for sexual misconduct

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio school superintendent has been sentenced to one year in jail after earlier pleading guilty to a sexual conduct charge in Michigan involving a former student decades ago.
A judge in Michigan's Lenawee (lehn-uh-WAY') County on Thursday also ordered Patrick Hickey to spend five years on probation.
Hickey said before the sentenced was handed down that he had been sexually abused by a relative and that he has gotten help and hasn't victimized anyone else.
His plea deal required him to acknowledge to groping a teenager.
Hickey resigned in March from the Washington Local Schools board in Toledo after being charged.
A woman told investigators she had sex with Hickey during the late 1980s when she was 14 and he was a teacher in Addison, Michigan.
