10 charged in health fraud cases in western half of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Federal authorities in Kentucky say three health care providers are facing charges as part of a nationwide crackdown on health care fraud.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, the top federal prosecutor for the western half of Kentucky, on Thursday announced indictments against 10 people - including a doctor, a psychiatrist and a chiropractor. Authorities say two others are accused of diverting thousands of doses of powerful opioid pain pills in a state struggling with a drug overdose epidemic.

Two others are accused of operating "false-front" medical clinics that resulted in nearly $5 million in false medical billings. Another defendant is accused of running a "false-front" pharmacy to bill for prescriptions that patients never received.

Coleman says health care fraud amounts to theft and drug dealing. Drug Enforcement Administration special agent D. Christopher Evans says authorities won't tolerate "drug dealers in lab coats."

