Coca-Cola distribution center in NKY will create 430 jobs

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated is building a distribution facility and will create more than 430 full-time jobs as part of a $30 million investment in Erlanger, Gov. Matt Bevin announced Thursday.

“Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most iconic brands, and we are grateful that Coca-Cola Consolidated is expanding their presence here in Kentucky,” said Bevin.

According to a release from Bevin's office, among the new jobs, positions will include distribution, sales and warehouse functions. Company leaders anticipate starting work as soon as possible and expect to open by late summer 2019.

The facility will be located at the site of the old Showcase Cinema site.

Coca-Cola Consolidated currently operates four facilities employing 875 people in Louisville, Lexington, Paducah and Pikeville.

Erlanger Mayor Tyson Hermes said the community stands ready to assist the company as a corporate partner.

“We are so excited to welcome Coca-Cola Consolidated, maker of the world’s best-known beverages, to the City of Erlanger,” Mayor Hermes said. “This reaffirms their commitment to refresh and strengthen local communities. It also reaffirms what we in Erlanger have known for a long time: Erlanger is an attractive location," he said in the release.

In June, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $3.5 million through the Kentucky Business Investment program. The incentives are based on a $12.4 million investment and creation of 303 jobs held by Kentucky taxpayers.

