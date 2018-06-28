Study looks at ways to control dust coal miners breathe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A new report examines the way coal dust inhaled by miners is regulated as health and safety officials grapple with an increase in cases of severe black lung disease in Appalachia.
The National Academy of Sciences report released Thursday explores dust sampling approaches and limiting miners' exposure. Controlling dust exposure is critical to preventing black lung disease, or pneumoconiosis. The disease has killed about 77,000 coal miners since 1968.
Deaths have declined since the '70s, but since 2000 there has been an increase in the number of rapidly progressing cases in certain regions, including central Appalachia.
The report calls for a comprehensive study with industry, unions and the government to identify key challenges in implementing better dust monitoring techniques. Congress directed the academy to conduct the study in 2016.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated is building a distribution facility and will create more than 430 full-time jobs as part of a $30 million investment in Erlanger, Gov. Matt Bevin announced Thursday.Full Story >
Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated is building a distribution facility and will create more than 430 full-time jobs as part of a $30 million investment in Erlanger, Gov. Matt Bevin announced Thursday.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating two massage parlors for possible prostitution.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating two massage parlors for possible prostitution.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released the names and photos of two suspects wanted for a shooting on Moosewood.Full Story >
Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers has released the names and photos of two suspects wanted for a shooting on Moosewood.Full Story >
The hepatitis A outbreak in Louisville and other parts of Kentucky is now the worst in the country.Full Story >
The hepatitis A outbreak in Louisville and other parts of Kentucky is now the worst in the country.Full Story >