Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

The shooting occurred at the Capital Gazette of Annapolis, MD. (Source: WBAL/CNN)

(RNN) – Multiple people were shot at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, MD, on Thursday, according to a reporter at the paper who spoke to the Baltimore Sun.

The Sun cited Gazette reporter Phil Davis saying multiple people were shot. The paper is owned by Baltimore Sun Media Group.

Police confirmed an active shooter at the address where the paper is located.

"We're doing everything possible to secure the building at this time," Lt. Rayn Frazier with the Anne Arundel County Police said.

Massive police response to shooting in my newsroom in Annapolis. @capgaznews pic.twitter.com/M1Bjwa0mMh — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was "responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette."

"Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis," Gov. Larry Hogan said. "Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community."

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

Annapolis is located about 30 miles east of Washington, DC.

