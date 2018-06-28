Mason woman found guilty of stealing packages posts lengthy apology to Facebook

A Mason woman will soon be sentenced after she was found guilty of stealing packages off a dozen porches. (WXIX)

A Mason woman will soon be sentenced after she was found guilty of stealing packages off several porches.

Melissa Bergman, 30, was caught on camera taking a package off a porch in Roberts Park in Deerfield Township, according to police. When officers pulled her over, they found multiple packages taken from subdivisions along Butler-Warren Road in both Warren and Butler counties.

Bergman pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. In an interview this week with FOX19, she opened up about a recent suicide attempt and time spent in a health treatment facility.

The court eventually decided that didn't keep her from knowing right from wrong.

The woman recently took to Facebook under the name Melissa Barre too make an apparent apology:

"To everyone in mason, and all those affected. I am terribly sorry for my misconduct and the theft of packages that happened in July of last year. Though, I was not on drugs, I was admitted the the psych ward before the stealing began for trying to commit suicide. I given multiple medications but in no way am I saying this is the cause to why I did what I did. To be honest, I dont know why I did this terrible thing. I wasn't needing the items or needing money. I feel and felt terrible afterwards and seeing the post a month after the incident, with my photo and what I did, made me feel like the worst person in the world and again I wanted out of this life. I not only made you all scared, but I lost your trust. I hurt your families and those are things I can never make better. I was incredibly hurt by what I did and wanted to go to each person individually to apologize. But I was told that I could not. I hope one day I can be forgiven for my past mistakes and completely understand the hatred and hurt in everyone's heart. I was selfish and only cared about myself. Over this past year I have changed to be a better person all around. I am extremely sorry for all the hurt, anger, and fear I have caused in everyone. If anyone wants me to apologize in person I would be more than happy to do so. I am not a terrible person, though I did do a terrible thing, something I wish every day I could go back and make that decision not to do it... I am so so so sorry everyone."

