Police: Man accused of cracking bar manager's skull in OTR attack arrested

The man accused of assaulting the manager of Japp's bar in Over-The-Rhine has been arrested, police say.

Lucien Lanier was located at a residence in Bond Hill, according to authorities. He faces a felonious assault charge.

Jen Watts was attacked while leaving work a couple of weeks ago. After a trip to the operating room, she is back home.

Bar manager back home recovering after skull cracked in OTR attack

There was recently an overwhelming amount of support for Watts at the bar -- friends and patrons got together and packed the place, trying to raise money to help with medical bills.

Police said Lanier punched Watts so hard in the face it cracked her skull. Friends of the victim said she doesn't remember the actual attack.

