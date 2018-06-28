575 arrested in women's protest against immigration policy at Se - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

575 arrested in women's protest against immigration policy at Senate building

The women chanted slogans and cheered in a largely peaceful standoff with police, who ordered them to leave. (Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) The women chanted slogans and cheered in a largely peaceful standoff with police, who ordered them to leave. (Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(RNN) – A large group of women occupied the Hart Senate Office building in Washington on Thursday in protest of Trump administration immigration policy.

Dozens of women sat in the atrium of the building and stood in the surrounding floors overlooking it, many wearing the emergency “space” blankets that migrants often use in detention centers.  

The women chanted slogans such as "we care" and "where are the children" in a largely peaceful standoff with police, who ordered them to leave.

The Associated Press reported that 575 protesters were eventually arrested after refusing to leave the building.

They were joined and supported by a number of prominent figures, such as the actress Susan Sarandon and multiple Democratic Senators, including Elizabeth Warren, Tammy Duckworth and others.

One organizer, the activist Linda Sarsour, tweeted: "This is what democracy looks like. It’s powerful, intersectional and it is led by women."

The protest began in the streets of DC before moving to the Hart building, one of three Senate office buildings. All 50 Senators keep an office in the building, and it houses the offices of three Senate committees. 

Rep. Pramila Jayapal said on Twitter she was arrested at the protest.

"I was just arrested with 500+ women and @WomensMarch to say @RealDonaldTrump’s cruel zero-tolerance policy will not continue. Not in our country. Not in our name," she tweeted.

The protest was organized and promoted by Women's March, the same group that mounted a massive protest effort last year shortly after President Donald Trump took office.

