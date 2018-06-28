UC basketball announces home-and-home series with UNLV

The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.Full Story >
The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.Full Story >
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.Full Story >
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.Full Story >
Before being found, Kamiyah Vicks was last seen near a wooded area that borders the Lakeshore neighborhood, where the child's mother lives, in Port Wentworth.Full Story >
Before being found, Kamiyah Vicks was last seen near a wooded area that borders the Lakeshore neighborhood, where the child's mother lives, in Port Wentworth.Full Story >
An illegal moonshine operation in Hancock County was uncovered Thursday by state authorities, who said it's the largest they've seen in quite some time.Full Story >
An illegal moonshine operation in Hancock County was uncovered Thursday by state authorities, who said it's the largest they've seen in quite some time.Full Story >
A Summerville woman facing third-degree assault charges in connection with an alleged assault at a Summerville pool faced a bond judge Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
A Summerville woman facing third-degree assault charges in connection with an alleged assault at a Summerville pool faced a bond judge Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >