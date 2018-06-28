UC basketball announces home-and-home series with UNLV

The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team will play a home-and-home series with UNLV beginning in 2018-19 in Las Vegas.

Cincinnati will play at UNLV on Dec. 1 at the Thomas & Mack Center. The following season, the Bearcats will host the Runnin’ Rebels on Nov. 30, 2019 at Fifth Third Arena.

UNLV enters its third campaign under head coach Marvin Menzies in 2018-19. The Runnin’ Rebels, who finished 20-13 overall and 8-10 in the Mountain West this past season, return seven players and two redshirt transfers along with the second-ranked recruiting class in the league.

“UNLV made some significant strides last season under Coach Menzies and has a talented group of players on the roster for this coming year,” UC head coach Mick Cronin said. “It’s a good series for us and will be a fun trip for Bearcats fans. We look forward to having them in Fifth Third Arena for the 2019-20 season.”

UC has won all five meetings in its series with UNLV, including the most recent matchup, a 67-65 Bearcats’ victory on Nov. 29, 2008, in the Global Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

Cincinnati returns a pair of starters from its 2017-18 squad that tied the school record for wins (31), claimed the American Athletic Conference regular-season and league tournament championships, and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth consecutive year.

