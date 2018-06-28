2 in custody, 2 at-large after person shot several times in Millvale

Cincinnati police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men they say played a role in a Millvale shooting.

Police say the victim was shot once in the head and four times in the body in the 3000 block of Moosewood Avenue. They're looking for Darryl Lasley, 19, and Tyrell "Ty" Mitchell, 29, in the case.

“The two guys that are wanted, Darryl Lasley and Tyrell Mitchell actually kidnapped the young man from Avondale and they took him over to Millvale, where they actually live, at and shot him several times,” said Sgt. Dwayne Wilson.

Lasley and Mitchell are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the two men is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

While Lasley and Mitchell remain at-large, two women have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Court records show that Cincinnati Police arrested Jaycee Scudder, 21, and Ashley Woods, 29, for their alleged roles in the crime. Arrest reports say Scudder is the person who purchased the firearm that was used in the shooting and Woods is the person who paid for the weapon.

“We were able to get some video of when the gun was purchased, who was there when the gun was purchased,” Wilson said.

Police were able to make the connection through a system called National Integrated Ballistic Information Network with a shell casing that was discovered at the scene of the shooting.

“Every gun that’s fired, the shell casing has a fingerprint,” Wilson said. "We put that shell casing inside of a machine and it can tell us which gun it was fired from.”

The victim has not been identified in this case, but according to Crimestoppers the victim is “fighting for his life.”

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.