USPS suspends delivery in Cincinnati neighborhood after mailman attack

People who live on Hawaiian Terrance in Mt. Airy have to find a way to get to the post office for their mail. (Pixabay/file)

People who live on Hawaiian Terrance in Mt. Airy now have to find a way to get to the post office for their mail after a postal worker was reportedly assaulted there.

Cincinnati police said a group of young people attacked the postal worker from behind while he was working in the area earlier this month, punching him to the point the carrier used mace to defend himself. For USPS officials, the recent crime is the last straw, prompting them to suspend delivery service in the area.

Mt. Airy Town Council President Gladys Pope believes it's been a high-crime area for a long time, from shootings to other acts of violence.

"Speaking to some residents, there have been some other incidents that they know of where mail carriers and other delivery people have been attacked, assaulted," she said.

Due to the delivery suspension, hundreds of people who live in that area now have to go to the Corryville Branch Post Office to pick up their mail. It's not easy for everyone, Pope said, with the building being about six miles away.

"Some of the residents don't have transportation," Pope said. "Some of them are elderly, and frankly, the Corryville Post Office is not staffed to handle a big influx of people every day."

Local leaders are currently looking at ways to fix what is broken, such as centralized mailboxes at the top of the hill. However, Pope said it will take time to figure out finances and logistics.

"We need the residents to mobilize and say 'we will not tolerate crime that's not being reported. We won't tolerate conditions that are unsafe,'" said Pope.

Pope said the bottom line is it's time for a change to eliminate the violence and other ongoing issues.

She said community leaders and property managers are meeting with postal service officials Monday to talk about possible solutions for the mail situation and to discuss safety concerns.

The mailman who was attacked was able to drive himself to the hospital, according to police. He did suffer minor injuries.

Both Cincinnati police and USPS officials are investigating the attack. Anyone with information can anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

