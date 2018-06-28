Butler County levy would put money toward school security, mental illness

Several school districts in Butler County are having debates about whether to support a levy aimed at school safety, security, and mental health.

A Thursday evening school board meeting in Hamilton started off with superintendent Larry Knapp talking to those in attendance about school safety.

"One of the initiatives we have discussed -- and I recommend -- is the arming of personnel in the schools," he said.

The police chief also came out in favor of allowing trained employees to carry guns in schools. Knapp and the police chief met with Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones earlier this week to discuss the topic of handheld metal detectors and armed staff.

Many at the meeting came to discuss the levy, which may end up on the November ballot. It could raise as much as $12 million a year if all 10 county school districts participate. The money would be aimed at school security and mental illness.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.