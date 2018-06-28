Driver says he fell asleep at the wheel after crashing into construction workers

A driver told Cincinnati Police he fell asleep at the wheel after striking two construction workers, a utility pole, and a car.



It happened Tuesday around 2:10 p.m. in the 4900 block of Colerain Avenue.



The two workers were contracted out by Dukel Energy to dig a hole for a utility pole. One of those workers says they were almost done with the job when a Jeep went off the road.



"I saw my life flash before my eyes. My wife and my kids. I was wondering if I would get to see them again," said Brad Williams, one of the workers that was struck.



William's coworker pulled him out of the way.



"He got like bumped with the car, which knocked him over into the grass, but he didn't get any injuries from it. I ended up with a broken ankle," said Williams.



Williams was taken to the hospital and had to have surgery on his ankle. "I got two plates and ten screws."



Before coming to a stop the driver of the Jeep struck Chrissy Volz who was driving a white BMW. She witnessed what happened to the construction workers and before she knew it, she was involved in the crash herself.



"I saw them digging. He had a shovel, he was digging a hole. I mean doing his work and in a matter of minutes his life has changed," said Volz.



The crash also sent her to the hospital.



"Back pain, shoulder pain... I kept telling them at the time I felt really disoriented, I didn't feel like I was with it."



She hopes by sharing this story, people will make sure they're okay to drive before getting behind the wheel.



"When you're driving that's the most important thing, that's your job, drive," said Volz.



Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.