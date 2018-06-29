Kings Island offering free admission to military for holiday

MASON, Ohio (AP) - A southwestern Ohio amusement park will offer service members free admission for several days in observance of the Fourth of July.
Kings Island is running the offer from Sunday, July 1, through Wednesday, July 4. The offer includes both active and retired military members who present a valid military identification. Those who qualify can also purchase discounted tickets for up to six relatives.
The holiday observance will include the park's annual blue ice cream day on Sunday. Festivities include Smurf-inspired treats, eating contests and photos.
The park in Mason, roughly 24 miles (39 kilometers) north of Cincinnati, will host its annual Independence Day fireworks show on July 4.
