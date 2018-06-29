Man found dead in Braves stadium cooler was installing invention; cause of death still not determined

The man, whom police identified as 48-year-old Minnesotan Todd Keeling, was at the stadium to install a new beer tap system he'd invented.(Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

ATLANTA (RNN) – Authorities haven't yet determined what killed a man whose body was found Tuesday in a walk-in beer cooler at SunTrust Park.

The man, whom police identified as 48-year-old Minnesotan Todd Keeling, was found by a stadium employee around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Keeling was at the stadium to install a new beer tap system he'd invented called the Quick Draw Faucet, which he'd designed to cut pouring times from an average of 14 seconds down to five seconds.

Delaware North Sportservice, a company which manages food and beverage service at the stadium, said Keeling's invention also keeps beer colder and fresher, along with helping it retain a "brewery-intended flavor."

Keeling's aunt, Fran Kuchta, said Keeling had already installed his invention at the Minnesota Twin's Target Field and the Chicago White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field, and was excited that the Braves also wanted it installed at their stadium.

Dr. Christopher Gulledge with the Cobb medical examiner's office said Thursday that more toxicology testing and microscopic study of tissues is needed before determining what killed Keeling.

Cobb County police spokeswoman Sarah O'Hara said the space where Keeling's body was found doesn't go below 40 degrees.

Kuchta said police told her family that Keeling had become trapped in the cooler; police, however, aren't sure how he became trapped.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also is investigating the death, an agency spokesman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Cobb police said it's too early in their investigation to tell if foul play was involved.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.