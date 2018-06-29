Trump pledges July 9 announcement on Supreme Court nominee

It's uncertain if lawmakers will be able to swiftly act on any bills to address the border crisis despite an outpouring of public concern over reports of immigrant children being separated from their parents.Full Story >
It's uncertain if lawmakers will be able to swiftly act on any bills to address the border crisis despite an outpouring of public concern over reports of immigrant children being separated from their parents.Full Story >
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.Full Story >
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.Full Story >
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookFull Story >
Court confirmation process likely to follow Gorsuch playbookFull Story >
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandFull Story >
Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, MarylandFull Story >
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.Full Story >
A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.Full Story >
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaFull Story >
First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to ArizonaFull Story >
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleFull Story >
All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battleFull Story >
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himFull Story >
A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind himFull Story >
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityFull Story >
Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identityFull Story >
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpFull Story >
The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald TrumpFull Story >
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismFull Story >
Trump softens trade stance toward China and raises optimismFull Story >